Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Jazz angel Kamasi Washington will perform at Detroit's St. Andrew's Hall and we are not worthy

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SACKS & CO.
  • Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

The last time Kamasi Washington passed through Detroit was last summer when he teamed up with 79-year-old, 14-time Grammy-winning jazz virtuoso Herbie Hancock, who has more than 40 studio records under his belt and just as many years on Washington.

But the 38-year-old Los Angeles native and celebrated saxophonist, who has often been referred to as a torchbearer, can stand wholly on his own. Washington is ushering in a new era of jazz, one in which the confines of tradition are bent, warped, and manipulated into atmospheric, transportive soundscapes. It’s been a long two years since Washington released his sophomore LP, Heaven and Earth, and a follow-up EP, The Choice — and even longer since his 2015 debut, The Epic, which earned Washington the American Music Prize — but thankfully we have his catalog, as well as a hefty playlist of collaborations with the likes of Run the Jewels, Chaka Khan, John Legend, and Kendrick Lamar.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at St. Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-537-2560; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $29.50.




City Slang

