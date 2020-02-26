Detroit's Craig Garwood and sister-led trio Jackamo head to PJ's Lager House to support Deau Eyes

click to enlarge Norman Huang

Jackamo.

How do we love 21-year-old Detroit singer-songwriter Craig Garwood ? Let us count the ways.No, but seriously, Garwood is cut from the same rare and intimate and vulnerable songwriting cloth as the late, great angel Elliott Smith. Not only has he been making tunes since before he was of legal drinking age — like, lots of them — but he is such a prolific artist that he was able to drop 2019’s, a stunning 25-track compilation album of songs that didn’t make it on previous records and includes covers of Elliott Smith’s “Whatever (Folk Song in C)” and “Place to Be” by the late Nick Drake. Joining Garwood is Detroit indie trio Jackamo. Sisters Alison and Tessa Wiercioch perform alongside guitarist bestie Jimmy Showers for some sunshiney folk harmonization that gives us some major First Aid Kit feels. Both acts are in support of the headliner, Virginia-based Ali Thibodeau, who performs gritty indie rock as Deau Eyes

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.