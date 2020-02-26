City Slang

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Detroit's Craig Garwood and sister-led trio Jackamo head to PJ's Lager House to support Deau Eyes

Jackamo.
  • Norman Huang
  • Jackamo.
How do we love 21-year-old Detroit singer-songwriter Craig Garwood? Let us count the ways.

No, but seriously, Garwood is cut from the same rare and intimate and vulnerable songwriting cloth as the late, great angel Elliott Smith. Not only has he been making tunes since before he was of legal drinking age — like, lots of them — but he is such a prolific artist that he was able to drop 2019’s Weed Plant, a stunning 25-track compilation album of songs that didn’t make it on previous records and includes covers of Elliott Smith’s “Whatever (Folk Song in C)” and “Place to Be” by the late Nick Drake. Joining Garwood is Detroit indie trio Jackamo. Sisters Alison and Tessa Wiercioch perform alongside guitarist bestie Jimmy Showers for some sunshiney folk harmonization that gives us some major First Aid Kit feels. Both acts are in support of the headliner, Virginia-based Ali Thibodeau, who performs gritty indie rock as Deau Eyes.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Cover is $5.




  • Staff Pick
    Craig Garwood, Jackamo, and Deau Eyes @ PJ's Lager House

    • Sun., March 1, 8 p.m. $5

