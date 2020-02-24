City Slang

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Black Keys head to metro Detroit this summer with Gary Clark Jr.

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge ALYSSE GAFKJEN
  • Alysse Gafkjen

Look's like metro Detroit will be getting a second dose of that old-time rock 'n' roll via Ohio lonely boys Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys.

Last year, the Black Keys unleashed the band's first record following a five-year hiatus, Let's Rock. OK — so, we may have rolled our eyes at the title and well, we can't help but laugh when a review of the 2019 record suggests that it is the perfect soundtrack to blast during a barbecue. Pass the hot dogs, my dudes.

As it turns out, though, the record's title was actually inspired by a death row inmate's last words, which is far more rock 'n' roll than potato salad. The record also fits rather comfortably in the comfortable canon of Black Keys' fuzzy, foot-stomping garage rock.



Anyway, last year also marked the band's first Detroit stop in five years, and as of an announcement made Monday, the Black Keys will return to the metro Detroit area when they perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 26. The 35-date “Let's Rock Tour” will also invite recent Grammy Award winner, and member of the resistance, Gary Clark Jr. as support, as well as Southern rockers the Marcus King Band.

Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.


