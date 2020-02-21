Norwegian electro-pop artist Anna of the North to perform at the Shelter in Detroit with Dizzy Fae

Ida Fiskaa

Anna of the North.

Anna Lotterud just wants to be your dream girl, OK?The Norwegian singer, who performs hazy and saccharine personal electropop as Anna of the North, released her sophomore record,, last year after gaining traction with features on Tyler, the Creator and G-Eazy tracks. Along the same veins as the Aces and Fickle Friends is Anna’s first solo endeavor without producer Brady Daniell-Smith, who helped the 28-year-old craft her 2017 debut,. Joining Anna on this outing is 21-year-old Minnesota-based R&B darling Dizzy Fae , who supported Lizzo on her first solo tour in 2016.

