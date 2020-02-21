The Nelsonville Music Festival and Archie Fox Live present Melted Music Festival, a two-day psychedelic rock festival, at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio on March 13-14, 2020 and tickets are on sale now! The second annual MELTED will feature headliners the Oh Sees and Twin Peaks, and many other performers on both days of the festival. In addition to two days of music, MELTED will have beer, food vendors, and merchandise vendors on site at the Melted Market. Tickets are on sale now at meltedmusicfest.com.
This festival takes place at the historic Bluestone, featuring artists such as the Oh Sees, Protomartyr, Twin Peaks, Ron Gallo, Bobb Hatt, Combo Chimbita, Control Top, Death Valley Girls, Guerilla Toss, Habibi, Holy Wave, Mattson 2, Mikal Cronin (Switched On), OHMME, The Lemons, Windhand, and more!
MELTED is a collaborative project between the Nelsonville Music Festival and Archie Fox Live, an independent promoter out of Columbus, Ohio. Both partners have worked together on the first inaugural MELTED in 2019, as well as other projects, including #MELTEDrecommends concerts, which are shows featuring rock artists who fit with the MELTED vision.
Melted Music Festival will take place at The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio on March 13-14, 2020. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are available right now! Weekend passes are $105.00, Friday passes are $50.00, and Saturday passes are $65.00. For more information visit our website at meltedmusicfest.com.
