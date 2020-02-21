City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 21, 2020

City Slang

D12's Kuniva and Swifty McVay release joint album at Ferndale's Grasshopper

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

Please take us back to 2001, when D12’s “Purple Pills” was on the airwaves. Ah, simpler times. The hip-hop collective/band of misfits led by Eminem dropped its funk-filled debut, 2001’s Devil’s Night, and though it's not a formal outfit anymore, its legacy has lived on alongside Em's superstardom, as well as withstood the deaths of members Bugz and Proof.

D12’s Kon Artis once said that D12 has always been about friendship. “We all knew each other growing up in Detroit,” Proof said of the group. “I used to sneak Em into my school lunchroom just so he could battle. Later, when we started battling once a month at Maurice Malone’s Hip-Hop Shop, everybody had a crew. So we decided to form our own. That’s how D12 was born. Before we even thought about making records, our only goal was to be like verbal ninjas and kick ass.”

Carrying the torch of hip-hop brotherhood are D12’s Kuniva and Swifty McVay, who have teamed up on their joint album, My Brothers Keeper, which will get a proper release and listening party at Ferndale’s Grasshopper. The event is free with RSVP and will be hosted by Ron Dance, with a live set from DJ Jewels Baby.



Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grasshopper Underground; 22757 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-268-3219; theghopper.com. Event is free with RSVP.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  •  D12's Kuniva and Swifty Mcvay album release and listening party @ The Grasshopper Underground

    • Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m. Free with RSVP
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. With ‘The Allegory,’ longtime Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9'' sees the light Read More

  2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert Read More

  3. Performer Tunde Olaniran is one of four Flint-based artists selected for UM residency Read More

  4. Notable sadboi The Weeknd is coming to Detroit this summer Read More

  5. The Detroit Cobras strike again — this time, with new tunes at El Club Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...