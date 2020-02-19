Wild and crazy amigos Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform in metro Detroit this summer

Courtesy of 313 Presents

A couple of wild 'n' crazy guys.

Some relationships are built to withstand the test of time: Brad and Angelina. Johnny and Winona. Pete and Ariana.OK — so maybe notrelationships are as bulletproof as the one forged by comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, who, for the better part of the past 35 years, have been tolerating each other.“Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other,” Martin said in a statement.“There are few people that I truly admire,” Short countered. “And Steve Martin is very close to being one of them.”The duo's latest jaunt, dubbed “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” promises to be wry and self-deprecating, will include loving and relentless roasting of one another, and will visit 14 cities — including Sterling Heights, when the pair heads to Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill on Sep. 11.Joining the tour is longstandingbandleader and sidekick, Paul Schafer, who will perform alongside Alison Brown & the Fair Weather Friends.The tour follows Martin and Short's 2018 outing,, which earned a handful of Emmy nominations for their live Netflix special.Tickets ($35+) go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.