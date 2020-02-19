City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City Slang

Wild and crazy amigos Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform in metro Detroit this summer

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM

A couple of wild 'n' crazy guys. - COURTESY OF 313 PRESENTS
  • Courtesy of 313 Presents
  • A couple of wild 'n' crazy guys.

Some relationships are built to withstand the test of time: Brad and Angelina. Johnny and Winona. Pete and Ariana.

OK — so maybe not all relationships are as bulletproof as the one forged by comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, who, for the better part of the past 35 years, have been tolerating each other.

“Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other,” Martin said in a statement.



“There are few people that I truly admire,” Short countered. “And Steve Martin is very close to being one of them.”

The duo's latest jaunt, dubbed “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” promises to be wry and self-deprecating, will include loving and relentless roasting of one another, and will visit 14 cities — including Sterling Heights, when the pair heads to Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill on Sep. 11.

Joining the tour is longstanding Late Show With David Letterman bandleader and sidekick, Paul Schafer, who will perform alongside Alison Brown & the Fair Weather Friends.

The tour follows Martin and Short's 2018 outing, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which earned a handful of Emmy nominations for their live Netflix special.

Tickets ($35+) go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. With ‘The Allegory,’ longtime Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9'' sees the light Read More

  2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert Read More

  3. You can’t always get what you want when it comes to Detroit’s hottest concerts, due to ticket scalpers Read More

  4. The Foo Fighters head to Detroit as they revisit first-ever tour itinerary for 25th anniversary Read More

  5. On this day, Aretha Franklin recorded 'Respect' — and the world was never the same Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...