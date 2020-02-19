City Slang

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City Slang

Third Man Records reissued 3 records by French pop star France Gall — and it's throwing a party at Detroit's UFO Factory

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge SARAH STAWSKI/THIRD MAN RECORDS
  • Sarah Stawski/Third Man Records

Detroit — or should we say, Détroit — is about to get a lot more French (again).

Jack White’s Third Man Records has reissued three classic LPs by ’60s French pop star France Gall — Baby Pop, 1968, and Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son — that represent some of the best of the genre, and the first time the records have been pressed in North America. Gall originally burst onto the scene at just 16, and soon became known as a Lolita, thanks to the sneaky double entendres songwriter Serge Gainsbourg penned for her like “Les sucettes” (“Lollipops”); other hits included “Laisse tomber les filles” (later translated as “Chick Habit” by April March and featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof), and the extremely self-referential and self-aware “Poupée de cire, poupée de son” (about a singing doll) that went on to win Eurovision (and was later covered by Arcade Fire). The Gall records get what is sure to be a groovy release party in Detroit, where DJs will spin yé-yé, French pop, and other groovy international tracks.

Event begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at UFO Factory; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com. Event is free, 18+.




City Slang

