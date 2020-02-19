The Foo Fighters head to Detroit as they revisit first-ever tour itinerary for 25th anniversary

The Foo Fighters are celebrating 25 years of foo-ing and fighting with a U.S. tour.
It was announced Tuesday that the Dave Grohl-led outfit would embark on a celebratory anniversary tour, commemorating the silver anniversary of when the Foo Fighters performed in a handful of cities during their first tour in 1995, back when they traveled in a Dodge van. The trek, dubbed the 2020 Van Tour, begins on April 12 in Phoenix and will not involve a Dodge van, nor will the band perform in small clubs.
Foo Fighters celebrating the anniversary of their small venue van tour by not playing small venues or traveling by van
According to a press release, the tour will take place “in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane.”
Each tour stop will include a preview of Grohl's upcoming documentary What Drives Us, which explores the musician mindset and what leads others like Grohl to pick up and travel the country to perform for audiences big and small. The tour will find the “Everlong” rockers returning to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, a venue they last played in 2018, on May 16.
Tickets ($64) go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.