The Detroit Cobras strike again — this time, with new tunes at El Club

The name “the Detroit Cobras” should sound familiar to anyone who was part of the rock 'n' roll scene in the pre-Quicken Loans/luxury condo-covered era of the Motor City. Since 1994, “the world’s most original cover band” formed by Steve Shaw and led by garage-rock goddess Rachel Nagy has done everything from dredge up obscure R&B tracks, as the group did on 2007’s Tied and True, to reimagining 1960s pop tracks, like on the Cobras’ 1998 debut, Mink, Rat, or Rabbit.
The last time we got a dose of Cobra venom was in 2016 when Third Man Records reissued the band’s first two LPs. Following the band’s European tour in December, the Detroit Cobras dropped a new single ripe for a Coen Brothers film, “Stay Down.” Though they didn’t perform during the reissue event, they’re fucking doing so now and will be joined by Easy Action and DJ Adam Hunter.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $16.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.