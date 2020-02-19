City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City Slang

The Detroit Cobras strike again — this time, with new tunes at El Club

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:13 PM

COURTESY OF BLOODSHOT RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Bloodshot Records

The name “the Detroit Cobras” should sound familiar to anyone who was part of the rock 'n' roll scene in the pre-Quicken Loans/luxury condo-covered era of the Motor City. Since 1994, “the world’s most original cover band” formed by Steve Shaw and led by garage-rock goddess Rachel Nagy has done everything from dredge up obscure R&B tracks, as the group did on 2007’s Tied and True, to reimagining 1960s pop tracks, like on the Cobras’ 1998 debut, Mink, Rat, or Rabbit.

The band's calling card — aside from revolving door of membership and taking risks like covering Otis Redding tunes (seriously, go listen to “Shout Bamalama” now) — the Detroit Cobras were known for being pretty rowdy back in their heyday, but, really, who hasn’t gotten drunk and punched someone … in the ’90s?

The last time we got a dose of Cobra venom was in 2016 when Third Man Records reissued the band’s first two LPs. Following the band’s European tour in December, the Detroit Cobras dropped a new single ripe for a Coen Brothers film, “Stay Down.” Though they didn’t perform during the reissue event, they’re fucking doing so now and will be joined by Easy Action and DJ Adam Hunter.



Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at El Club; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $16.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  •  The Detroit Cobras @ El Club

    • Sat., Feb. 22, 9 p.m. $16
    • Buy Tickets

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. With ‘The Allegory,’ longtime Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9'' sees the light Read More

  2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert Read More

  3. You can’t always get what you want when it comes to Detroit’s hottest concerts, due to ticket scalpers Read More

  4. The Foo Fighters head to Detroit as they revisit first-ever tour itinerary for 25th anniversary Read More

  5. Wild and crazy amigos Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform in metro Detroit this summer Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...