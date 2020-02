The Detroit Cobras strike again — this time, with new tunes at El Club

Courtesy of Bloodshot Records

The name “the Detroit Cobras” should sound familiar to anyone who was part of the rock 'n' roll scene in the pre-Quicken Loans/luxury condo-covered era of the Motor City. Since 1994, “the world’s most original cover band” formed by Steve Shaw and led by garage-rock goddess Rachel Nagy has done everything from dredge up obscure R&B tracks, as the group did on 2007’s, to reimagining 1960s pop tracks, like on the Cobras’ 1998 debut,The band's calling card — aside from revolving door of membership and taking risks like covering Otis Redding tunes (seriously, go listen to “Shout Bamalama” now) — the Detroit Cobras were known for being pretty rowdy back in their heyday, but, really, who hasn’t gotten drunk and punched someone … in the ’90s? The last time we got a dose of Cobra venom was in 2016 when Third Man Records reissued the band’s first two LPs . Following the band’s European tour in December, the Detroit Cobras dropped a new single ripe for a Coen Brothers film, “Stay Down.” Though they didn’t perform during the reissue event, they’re fucking doing so now and will be joined by Easy Action and DJ Adam Hunter.