Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City Slang

Detroit duo Cousin Mouth gears up to support Tyler, the Creator fave Slow Hollows at Deluxx Fluxx

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge Alex Burns and Lexi. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Alex Burns and Lexi.

To say a band is truly doing something unique is basically a hyperbole these days. But when it comes to Cousin Mouth, producer and beatmaker Lexi and singer-songwriter Alex Burns actually are making something special. Formed in 2014, Cousin Mouth synced up with the artists embedded in the creative breeding hub of Assemble Sound, working alongside producer Eddie Logix for the duo’s ambient R&B-steeped debut, Medusa. Citing an array of influences like James Blake, D’Angelo, and Joni Mitchell, as well as hints of Todd Rundgren because, duh, it’s Todd fucking Rundgren, Cousin Mouth is the best kind of anomaly.

The pair share a bill with headliner Slow Hollows, a Los Angeles indie four-piece whose latest record, Actors, features some finessing from Tyler, the Creator. Recently, Slow Hollows frontman Austin Anderson appeared on Frank Ocean’s Blonde and Endless, as well as on Tyler’s Flower Boy and Cherry Bomb. Tyler repaid the favor on Slow Hollows’ single “Heart,” where he served as producer.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Deluxx Fluxx; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $10.




  •  Cousin Mouth supporting Slow Hollows @ Deluxx Fluxx

    • Thu., Feb. 20, 7 p.m. $10-$12
    • Buy Tickets

