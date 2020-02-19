City Slang

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City Slang

Deaf artist and D-PAN co-founder Sean Forbes heads to Detroit's Third Man Records for latest record release

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge Sean Forbes. - JESSICA MADSEN
  • Jessica Madsen
  • Sean Forbes.

The last time Metro Times caught up with deaf artist Sean Forbes, he was gearing up to do something that had never been done before — the Deaf and Loud Symphonic Experience. The 2018 event found Forbes and longtime friend, collaborator, and composer Jake Bass teaming up with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a performance aimed at connecting the deaf and hearing communities. Forbes founded the Deaf Professional Arts Network, or D-PAN, with co-founder Joel Martin, which is now entering its 14th year. In 2016, the organization launched D-PAN.TV, which offers accessible programming using ASL, including music videos (The White Stripes, Eminem, etc.,) and national events like the presidential debates. Forbes gained some notoriety after releasing what became a viral track, 2010’s “I’m Deaf" — a song in which Forbes humorously proclaims he’s “Deafer than Def Jam” — and in 2012 Forbes released his debut, Perfect Imperfection. Forbes will be joined by Tino Gross (Howling Diablos) and Johnny Bee Badanjek (Detroit Wheels, the Rockets), as well as poets Zilka Joseph, Carmaig De Forest, and Mark Levin to celebrate the release of Forbes’ first record in seven years, Little Victories.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Third Man Records; 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com. Event is free.




