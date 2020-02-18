The freaks are off the leash — Korn announces metro Detroit tour stop with Faith No More

“Boom-na-da-noom-na-na-ne-ma/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na,” said Korn fans everywhere on Tuesday when it was announced that the nu-metal statesmen would embark on a North American outing with fellow hardrock heavyweights Faith No More later this year.
The 26-city co-headlining trek kicks off in August out of Denver and will carry the tour through metro Detroit when they perform at Clarkson's DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sep. 10.
In the 26 years since Korn's self-titled debut — a “coming of angst” record that helped define the nu-metal landscape, and, as of last year, was named by Loudwire as the No. 1 nu-metal album of all time — Korn has released 12 studio records. Last year found the Jonathan Davis-fronted outfit backing The Nothing, Korn's first record since the death of both Davis' wife and mother in 2018.
Despite having once likened President Barack Obama to an “Illuminati puppet” during an interview with Billboard, in 2014 Obama thoughtfully name-checked Davis — though, only as “the lead singer of Korn” — during a medal of honor ceremony when the president honored Army captain Florent Groberg for his heroic tackling of a suicide bomber. Davis was among the first to visit Groberg following his 33 reconstructive surgeries.
Anyway, Korn will be joined by “Epic” Grammy-nominated rockers Faith No More, who last released Sol Invictus in 2015. After watching a reunited Faith No More set ahead of the 2015 release, New York Timesreviewer Jon Pareles wrote that he believed the virtuosic band may have “anticipated the Internet era of innumerable choices and peculiar juxtapositions: the shuffled playlist, the heartfelt screed interrupted by a pop-up ad.”
Tickets ($39.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.
