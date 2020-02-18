The freaks are off the leash — Korn announces metro Detroit tour stop with Faith No More

click to enlarge Jimmy Fontaine

Korn.

“Boom-na-da-noom-na-na-ne-ma/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/ Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na/Da-boom-na-da-noom-na-na-me-na,” said Korn fans everywhere on Tuesday when it was announced that the nu-metal statesmen would embark on a North American outing with fellow hardrock heavyweights Faith No More later this year.



The 26-city co-headlining trek kicks off in August out of Denver and will carry the tour through metro Detroit when they perform at Clarkson's DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sep. 10.



