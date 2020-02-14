On this day, Aretha Franklin recorded 'Respect' — and the world was never the same

click to enlarge J. Stone/Shutterstock.com

Our queen.

Valentine's Day roses, chocolates, and stuffed bears are so cliche. How about some damn R-E-S-P-E-C-T?



Oh, to be a fly on the wall on Valentine's Day in 1967 when the late Queen of Soul stepped into a New York City studio to record her anthemic version of “Respect,” a song first written and recorded by Otis Redding two years prior.



