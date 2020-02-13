City Slang

Thursday, February 13, 2020

You can stream Detroit rock trio Shadow Show's debut ahead of the release show at Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Shadow Show. - COURTESY OF BURGER RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Burger Records
  • Shadow Show.

Detroit rock ’n’ roll trio Shadow Show (and recent Metro Times-designated “band to watch”) is kicking it old school. Aside from nailing a groovy 1960s-inspired look and sound, the band, made up of former members of local outfit the Deadly Vipers, even has a sponsorship with a roller-skating company, Los Angeles-based Moxi Roller Skates. You can peep the band rolling around town on the pastel-colored skates in their recent video for “Charades,” a sunny, throwback-style visual directed by The Go’s Bobby Harlow that perfectly matches the retro feel of the song.

The good times will continue to roll on Friday at the Outer Limits Lounge, when the band releases its debut, Silhouettes, out this week on Burger Records. The bill is rounded out by special guests the Hentchmen and the Stools, another MT band to watch, as well as DJ Krautmask.

Below, Metro Times has the exclusive premiere courtesy of Burger records.


Doors open at 8 p.m.; Outer Limits Lounge, 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Tickets are $10.

