The True Blue to perform at Detroit's Magic Stick with Teddy Roberts & the Mouths, Dawning, and Jacob Sigman

As the True Blue, Christian Koo (vocals, keyboards), Ben Wilkins (guitar), Koda Hult (bass), and Jake Burkey (drums) craft slick, R&B-inflected indie-pop. Though the band has been around for a few years, it’s been making waves — last year, it played its first headlining show at the Magic Stick. Koo told WDIV the band has evolved its sound to encompass more influences, as its members have become “scatterbrained” as they got older, citing the 1975 as an influence. “It’s fun because we’re in a situation where we don’t really have anyone to answer to,” Koo said. “We really try not to let quality suffer for the sake of trying to stay relevant.” Teddy Roberts & the Mouths , Dawning, and Jacob Sigman round out the bill.



