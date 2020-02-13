Thursday, February 13, 2020
Serbian-American emcee Valid leads hip-hop lineup at Detroit's Old Miami
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:25 AM
It’s been a busy year for Valid. Last year, the Serbian-American emcee dropped Mihajlo
, a DJ Head-produced effort that touched on topics like growing up the child of immigrants and trying to make it as a rapper. Valid follows with The Plum Brandy
EP, a concept project using only producers and samples from former Yugoslav republics, which gets a release show at the Old Miami — which itself just celebrated 40 years
as one of the Cass Corridor’s favorite dives. Noveliss of Clear Soul Forces, Stretch Money, Alex Way, and Jay Pikk are also on the bill, while DJ Head and DJ JMAC will provide tunes. The event is hosted by Ellie Sandiego.
Doors at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Old Miami; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-3830; facebook.com/theoldmiami. Tickets are $5.
