City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

City Slang

Rage Against the Machine adds second Detroit date due to capitalism

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Rage Against the Machine in 2007. - SCOTT PENNER, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Scott Penner, Flickr Creative Commons
  • Rage Against the Machine in 2007.

So many people want to rage against the machine with Rage Against the Machine that the iconic rock band added a second Detroit date.

Tickets are now on sale for the added date, which will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Little Caesars Arena.

Demand is so great for tickets for the band's previously announced show on Monday, July 13, that I'm still in queue trying to get tickets, which went on sale today. Hopefully I can get into one of these shows. It's the first time the band has performed together since 2011 and the first time the band has performed in Michigan since 1999.

Both shows will have hip-hop duo Run the Jewels as the opener.

The band aren't soulless capitalists, of course. The band has pledged to work with charities and activist organizations on this tour, including donating 100% of all proceeds from the first three shows to immigrants rights groups.

Tickets can be purchased at 313presents.com, livenation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office, and ticketmaster.com.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert Read More

  2. Eminem performed 'Lose Yourself' at the 2020 Oscars ... and we have questions Read More

  3. R&B prophet Raphael Saadiq isn't scared to go deep Read More

  4. Detroit Love brings 12 hours of techno to Marble Bar Read More

  5. Rage Against the Machine is heading to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...