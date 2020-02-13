Rage Against the Machine adds second Detroit date due to capitalism

click to enlarge
-
Scott Penner, Flickr Creative Commons
-
Rage Against the Machine in 2007.
So many people want to rage against the machine with Rage Against the Machine that the iconic rock band added a second Detroit date.
Tickets are now on sale for the added date, which will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Little Caesars Arena.
Demand is so great for tickets for the band's previously announced show
on Monday, July 13, that I'm still in queue trying to get tickets, which went on sale today. Hopefully I can get into one of these shows. It's the first time the band has performed together since 2011 and the first time the band has performed in Michigan since 1999.
Both shows will have hip-hop duo Run the Jewels as the opener.
The band aren't soulless capitalists, of course. The band has pledged to work with charities and activist organizations on this tour, including donating 100% of all proceeds from the first three shows to immigrants rights groups.
Tickets can be purchased at 313presents.com
, livenation.com
, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office, and ticketmaster.com
.
