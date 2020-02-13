City Slang

Thursday, February 13, 2020

City Slang

Indie duo Whitney heads to Detroit's Majestic Theatre with Japanese punk outfit, Chai

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Whitney, comprised of songwriters Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, both of whom held membership in the dissolved psychedelic lo-fi outfit Smith Westerns, received a glowing feature in The New Yorker last fall in which the author claimed the band exceeded their expectations of what they referred to as “algorithmic indie.” Though Whitney’s sound is an undeniable amalgamation of their indie forefathers/mothers (Iron and Wine’s Sam Beam, Belle & Sebastian, and Fleet Foxes are among the brightest and most obvious comparisons), it’s clear Whitney is keeping the sensitive-dude-driven indie torch ablaze. The Chicago duo enchanted the indie world last year with Forever Turned Around, the band’s sun-drenched sophomore record. If that doesn’t pique your interest, perhaps Whitney’s high-energy opener, Chai, will. This all-girl Japanese pop-punk band gives us serious Sleigh Bell vibes.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Majestic Theatre; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25-$30.




