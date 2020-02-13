Indie duo Whitney heads to Detroit's Majestic Theatre with Japanese punk outfit, Chai

click to enlarge Olivia Bee

Whitney, comprised of songwriters Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, both of whom held membership in the dissolved psychedelic lo-fi outfit Smith Westerns , received a glowing feature inlast fall in which the author claimed the band exceeded their expectations of what they referred to as “algorithmic indie.” Though Whitney’s sound is an undeniable amalgamation of their indie forefathers/mothers (Iron and Wine’s Sam Beam, Belle & Sebastian, and Fleet Foxes are among the brightest and most obvious comparisons), it’s clear Whitney is keeping the sensitive-dude-driven indie torch ablaze. The Chicago duo enchanted the indie world last year with, the band’s sun-drenched sophomore record. If that doesn’t pique your interest, perhaps Whitney’s high-energy opener, Chai , will. This all-girl Japanese pop-punk band gives us serious Sleigh Bell vibes.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.