Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Detroit Love brings 12 hours of techno to Marble Bar
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM
Micha Freutel / Red Bull Content Pool
Carl Craig.
This is a lot of Detroit techno packed under one roof. In a 12-hour span, you can hear some of the biggest DJs in the game at Marble Bar's Detroit Love, including Carl Craig, Derrick May, Stacey Pullen, Delano Smith, DJ Minx, DJ Holographic, Al Ester, Waajeed, and more, across two stages with a four-point VOID soundsystem. Stay hydrated!
From 9 p.m.-9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14; Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; bit.ly/marblebartix. Tickets are $20.
