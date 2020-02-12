Detroit Love brings 12 hours of techno to Marble Bar

click to enlarge Micha Freutel / Red Bull Content Pool

Carl Craig.

This is a lot of Detroit techno packed under one roof. In a 12-hour span, you can hear some of the biggest DJs in the game at Marble Bar's Detroit Love, including Carl Craig, Derrick May, Stacey Pullen, Delano Smith, DJ Minx, DJ Holographic, Al Ester, Waajeed, and more, across two stages with a four-point VOID soundsystem. Stay hydrated!