Monday, February 10, 2020

Janet Jackson headed to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in July

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM

  • lev radin / Shutterstock

Janet Jackson is coming to Detroit in 2020 for her Black Diamond World Tour.

The songstress, who just announced her North American tour dates, will descend upon Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. Tour dates for the rest of the world will be revealed soon.

Fans will be able sing along to music from the Grammy-Award winner’s 12 multiplatinum albums, including Rhythm Nation 1814. (Her Rhythm Nation tour 30 years ago was her first headlining concert tour.) Jackson will also share music from her forthcoming album Black Diamond, which is anticipated this year.



Jackson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has also won a Golden Globe and a plethora of Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and American Music Awards. The multitalented artist has also received two Emmy nominations and an Oscar nomination, and she continues to be one the best-selling artists of all time.


