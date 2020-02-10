Eminem performed 'Lose Yourself' at the 2020 Oscars ... and we have questions

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

And the winner is ... Mom's spaghetti.



There are several takeaways from the 92nd Academy Awards, which went down last night, and were, once again, host-less — because who doesn't love a meandering, identity-less award show?





I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

When the Eminem song isn’t cinema pic.twitter.com/oNPWPyqQM7 — ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@_Matt_James_) February 10, 2020

taika waititi putting his oscar under the seat and martin scorsese falling asleep to eminem are my favorite moments from the oscars pic.twitter.com/00sii9RbXT — jo🧚🏻‍♀️ (@filmgurlthot) February 10, 2020

When it’s 2020 and Eminem is performing at the Oscars. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dQmNLXFSWG — Mike Pisa-Kino (@RMRCyborgMike) February 10, 2020

take renee zellweger out of the kodak theater she doesn’t need to see eminem this is scaring her!!! — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) February 10, 2020

Who told Eminem he could get up on that stage lookin' like a whole ass snacc? https://t.co/Jf6EVepdvx — D.J. Earley (@DiamondSuxx) February 10, 2020

Kelly Marie Tran rapping along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/fZmWYsqEkX — Daily Kelly Marie Tran (@tranIoan) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel is everyone wondering why Eminem is performing at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/voginNZgW3 — Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 10, 2020

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Selma Hayek just did what every female boomer Stan dreams of doing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/afhAebPySy — Eminem Detroit (@EminemDetroit88) February 10, 2020