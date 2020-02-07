City Slang

Friday, February 7, 2020

City Slang

Metronomy brings 2 decades of electro-pop to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Metronomy. - SONIC PR
  • Sonic PR
  • Metronomy.

Metronomy Forever finds the English electro-indie outfit led by Joe Mount grappling with legacy through 17 meandering songs that reveal a band not ready to grow up, but totally willing to settle down. The sixth installment in Metronomy’s discography homes in on domesticity (the record is bookended by songs about weddings and wedding bells) while remaining committed to the playfulness the band once embraced on 2008’s Nights Out. The record’s centerpiece, “Sex Emoji,” harkens to the days of Scissor Sisters disco-kitsch, while “Ur Mixtape” calls to mind Tame Impala, and “Upset My Girlfriend” pairs Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” with mid-career Wilco. French-Caribbean electro-pop artist — and one to watch — Charlotte Adigéry, who released her stunning breakout Zandoli EP last year, is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Majestic Theatre; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.




City Slang

