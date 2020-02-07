Late songwriting icon Allee Willis to be honored with tribute at Detroit's Eastern Market

click to enlarge Dennis McClain

Allee Willis.

The death of Detroit native and award-winning songwriter Allee Willis last year was felt through the music world and beyond. Willis, who most famously penned Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” as well as the intoxicating Friends theme song , died in her home in Los Angeles in December at the age of 72. To honor the “Queen of Kitsch,” Detroit singer-songwriter Austin Dunsen — who performs retro radio-ready R&B-infused pop as Apropos , and who was collaborating with Willis on a pair of songs at Willis’ Wonderland Studio — has teamed up with Empty Bowls Detroit for a fundraising tribute. The event will have food and live music, and will offer an opportunity to paint ceramic bowls to be donated to the Allee Willis Collection. Two of the top painted bowls across several categories will be auctioned off to raise funds for Empty Bowls in Willis' name.

