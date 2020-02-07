City Slang

Friday, February 7, 2020

Dillatroit 5 returns to Marble Bar to celebrate the life and legacy of Detroit producer J Dilla

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 6:10 AM

J Dilla, 2003. - B+/STONES THROW RECORDS
  • B+/Stones Throw Records
  • J Dilla, 2003.

Just three days after the release of his highly influential record Donuts and his 32nd birthday, prolific producer J Dilla died of complications from lupus.

Detroit has not forgotten Dilla or his massive contribution in shaping Detroit’s underground hip-hop scene, nor his work with an impressive list of A-list musicians and their music, including Common, Janet Jackson, Macy Gray, and Erykah Badu. For the last five of the 14 years since his death, Detroit has formally come together to pay tribute to Dilla with Dillatroit. Hosted by emcee Miz Korona, Uncle P, and Bishop Lamont, this year’s event will welcome guests Guilty Simpson, Phat Kat, Big Noyd (of Mobb Deep), A.R.E.S., Clear Soul Forces, Killa Ghaanz, 5-ELA, and more. Music will be provided by DJs Los, Butter, RO, Tony Tone, Sabotage, and King David, as well as DDrew Green, Junes Flow, and Max Julian.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; 313-338-3674; eventseeker.com. Tickets are $25+.



