You can't always get what you want, but the Rolling Stones are coming to Detroit in the spring and that's pretty good

If you notice the Rolling Stones trending on Twitter, do not panic.
The 302-year-old band — that's if you add up the ages of the unstoppable Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood — simply revealed their 2020 No Filter tour itinerary, which is sure to satisfy fans of the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.
It was announced Thursday that the Rolling Stones will embark on a 15-city trek, which will launch out of San Diego in May and will wrap in mid-July in Atlanta. The tour will also bring the Stones to Detroit's Ford Field on June 10, a venue they first played in 2002 and again in 2006 as part of the Super Bowl XL halftime show.
They were last in Detroit, however, in 2015 when they performed at Comerica Park as part of their Zip Code tour. This new batch of dates picks up where the Stones wrapped last year: a hit-packed, three-leg, three-year outing, which raked in a massive $415.6 million, making it one of the highest-grossing tours of all time — rivaled by the Stones' massive Bigger Bang outing that spanned 2005-2007.
In recent years, countless legacy acts have announced their retirement with farewell tours, and in some cases, multiple farewell tours (cough, KISS, cough) which has us wondering: Is this our last chance with the Stones? Just last year, Jagger, 76, underwent a heart valve replacement surgery (and, in true Jagger fashion, was up and noodling around on stage like a teenager just three months later.)
In 2018, Ron Wood, 72, announced that he was all clear following a lung cancer scare, meanwhile, Watts, 78, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004. As far as the indestructible Richards goes, he's flirted with sobriety in 2018, claiming cigarettes and coffee remain his only true vices. “Drugs are not interesting these days. They are very institutionalized and bland,” Richards told Neil McCormick in 2018. “And anyway, I've done 'em all.”