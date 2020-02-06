Jax Anderson brings healing energy to Detroit's El Club with Shortly and Who Boy

goodpals

Jax Anderson.

Flint Queer pop artist Jax Anderson dropped her stage name, Flint Eastwood , last summer, after what she refers to as an “intense burnout” following a whirlwind tour itinerary that occupied three years of her life. It wasn’t until she took a road trip with Detroit artist and climate change activist Ellen Rutt that she realized it was time to shed her rotating selection of wide-brimmed hats and 808-heavy pop bangers to make room for Jax Anderson the solo artist. Enter 2019’s, Anderson’s first EP as herself, which is as universally uplifting as it is deeply personal. In addition to, Anderson also made the choice to rerelease Flint Eastwood’s 2017 EPunder her own name. Detroit’s Shortly and Who Boy are also on the bill.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.