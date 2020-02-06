Dead & Company headed to DTE Energy Music Theatre in July
Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock
John Mayer performing with Dead & Company.
Dead & Company — the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will return to metro Detroit in 2020.
The band announced its 17-date summer tour with a show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Tickets start at $51.50 for lawn seats and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Good news, hippies: The band is again partnering with Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, which pledges to offset the carbon footprint of the tour, including fan travel, by funding clean energy projects around the world and educating fans on how to reduce their own carbon footprint.
Since forming in 2015, the band has become a record-breaking stadium act, playing nearly 150 shows for an estimated 3.4 million fans and grossing $255.5 million.
