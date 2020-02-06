City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

City Slang

Dead & Company headed to DTE Energy Music Theatre in July

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge John Mayer performing with Dead & Company. - STERLING MUNKSGARD/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock
  • John Mayer performing with Dead & Company.

Dead & Company — the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will return to metro Detroit in 2020.

The band announced its 17-date summer tour with a show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Tickets start at $51.50 for lawn seats and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Good news, hippies: The band is again partnering with Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, which pledges to offset the carbon footprint of the tour, including fan travel, by funding clean energy projects around the world and educating fans on how to reduce their own carbon footprint.



Since forming in 2015, the band has become a record-breaking stadium act, playing nearly 150 shows for an estimated 3.4 million fans and grossing $255.5 million.


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to perform in Ann Arbor with pianist Aaron Diehl Read More

  2. Rising rock star King Princess is our 2020 mood — and she's coming to Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  3. The Motels’ Martha Davis on surviving the ’80s, the subconscious art of songwriting, and the tragic side of motherhood Read More

  4. Jax Anderson brings healing energy to Detroit's El Club with Shortly and Who Boy Read More

  5. Goo Goo Dolls, Incubus, 311, and Slipknot announce summer tour plans with metro Detroit performances Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...