Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Rising rock star King Princess is our 2020 mood — and she's coming to Royal Oak Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 6:30 AM

Leather pants, guitar smash, and a tittie flash can mean only one thing: King Princess is coming to town.

Mikaela Straus, the 21-year-old Brooklynite who makes personal and seductive genderqueer pop as King Princess, accomplished the following in 2019: She released her debut record, Cheap Queen, performed on Saturday Night Live, and appeared on mastermind hitmaker Mark Ronson’s latest record, Late Night Feelings, on which King Princess channels a disco-drenched Perfume Genius-meets-Haim on “Pieces of Us.” Most recently, well, aside from the viral videos of a recent performance at L.A.’s Wiltern Theater during which King Princess smashes a guitar, throws it into the drum kit, and then flashes the audience, she’s been pegged to open for beautiful pop angel Harry Styles during his European tour later this year.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $59+.




