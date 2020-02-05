Rising rock star King Princess is our 2020 mood — and she's coming to Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Vince Aung

Leather pants, guitar smash, and a tittie flash can mean only one thing: King Princess is coming to town.Mikaela Straus, the 21-year-old Brooklynite who makes personal and seductive genderqueer pop as King Princess, accomplished the following in 2019: She released her debut record,, performed on, and appeared on mastermind hitmaker Mark Ronson’s latest record,, on which King Princess channels a disco-drenched Perfume Genius-meets-Haim on “Pieces of Us.” Most recently, well, aside from the viral videos of a recent performance at L.A.’s Wiltern Theater during which King Princess smashes a guitar, throws it into the drum kit, and then flashes the audience, she’s been pegged to open for beautiful pop angel Harry Styles during his European tour later this year.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.