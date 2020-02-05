Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to perform in Ann Arbor with pianist Aaron Diehl

click to enlarge Mark Fitton

Thirty-year-old Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant has established herself as a modern-day torchbearer of the tradition. On 2018’s, Salvant and pianist Sullivan Fortner took on great American standards (and songs that should enter the canon, like Stevie Wonder’s “Visions” and Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead” ) with a stripped-down, improvisational style that makes it feel like you’re in an intimate jazz club. Pitchfork praised Salvant for the way she uses her voice during her take on’s “Somewhere” to recontextualize its lyrics: “Near the end, she imbues it with the melancholy of a daydream she knows will never come true. … To make it sound relevant for our moment, she introduces the idea that ‘somewhere’ might actually be anywhere but here.” She returns to UMS with longtime collaborator Aaron Diehl on piano.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.