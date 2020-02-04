Goo Goo Dolls, Incubus, 311, and Slipknot announce summer tour plans with metro Detroit performances

click to enlarge Photocarioca, Christian Bertrand, Andre Luiz Moreira/Shutterstock.com

Goo Goo Dolls, Incubus, and Slipknot.

at 10 a.m on

Goo Goo Dolls, Incubus, 311, and Slipknot. That's it. That's the tweet.Sex may sell, but so does nostalgia — which is why this latest batch of concert announcements may be exploiting our love of early-aughts VH1. It was announced Tuesday that Goo Goo Dolls, Incubus, and Slipknot would be embarking on individual summer tours, all of which will pay a visit to metro Detroit.First up is masked Des Moines heavy metal mainstay Slipknot, who will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 8 as part of its inaugural Knotfest. This year's outing, dubbed Knotfest Roadshow 2020, will also invite A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange to join the lineup. Most recently, Slipknot launched its latest venture, Number 9 Whiskey, which finds the “Psychosocial” rock band teaming up with Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery.“It’s our world, our culture. It’s not a gimmick. It’s for the people,” Slipknot's Shawn “Clown” Crahan told NME ahead of the launch.Next is Johnny Rzeznik's longstanding project, Goo Goo Dolls — the Buffalo, New York, band that gifted us 1998'swhich contained thebanger, “Iris.” Last year, GGD (we can call them that, right?) released Miracle Pill, the band's 12th studio record. In conjunction with the tour announcement, GGD released a live concert video for the track “Autumn Leaves,” which was filmed in 2019 at Kalamazoo State Theater. They'll be heading to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Aug. 9.Lastly, rounding out the summer of “Wait — they're still a band?” is Incubus — the Calabasas, Cali., alt-rock outfit led by Brandon Boyd. The band, which gave us the hit-packedin 2001, will return with its upcoming EPwhich includes its latest single “Our Love,” a song that harkens back to Incubus' anthemic aesthetic. The trippy video was released last week. Chill masters and “Amber” hitmakers 311 will join Incubus for its Aug. 29 performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre, as will California alternative rock band Badflower.Tickets for all shows go on saleFriday, Feb. 7, and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com



