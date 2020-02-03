It was announced Monday that rock icons Guns N' Roses would return to Detroit, this time in support of their 2020 stadium tour. The tour will launch out of Mexico City in March and will bring the Appetite for Destruction rockers to Comerica Park on July 11.
GNR was last in Detroit as part of their massive 150-date “Not in This Lifetime” tour, which included two Detroit performances over the span of a year. Most recently, GNR performed a marathon 3.5 hour-long set at Little Caesars Arena in 2017, padded with a whopping seven cover songs, not including the band's take on Bob Dylan's “Knockin' on Heaven's Door.” Meanwhile, an over-accessorized, hat-loving Axl Rose gave us big “ex-husband who went nuts at a pawn shop jewelry counter” energy. The tour is reported to be the third-highest-grossing tour of all time, just behind U2's 360 Degrees tour, and, Ed Sheeran's 2017 outing because just fucking take us to “Paradise City” already.
Anyway, tickets ($49.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 7, at noon and can be purchased by visiting Tigers.com/GNR or the Comerica box office.
