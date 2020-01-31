City Slang

Friday, January 31, 2020

City Slang

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan will score Man Ray films at Michigan Theater

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 6:00 AM

When Metro Times caught up with self-described "enthusiastically marginal rock band" Sqürl, composed of filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and producer/composer Carter Logan in 2017, they agreed that they should jump on any opportunity to visit Detroit.

Jarmusch, a native of Akron, Ohio, is an honorary member of Detroit's vibrant rock 'n' roll tapestry. After all, Jarmusch chose Detroit as the backdrop for his 2013 existential, malaise-hazed vampire tale Only Lovers Left Alive, starring the eternally vampy Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston. And it was Jarmusch's fandom over Detroit's own godfathers of punk, Iggy Pop and the Stooges, that led him to make 2016's unconventional love letter Gimme Danger. (Iggy also appeared in his 2019 star-studded zombie flick, The Dead Don't Die.) For this edition of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series, Sqürl will live-score a selection of films by the late great Dadaist and surrealist artist Man Ray, as well as a selection of songs from the duo's forthcoming record, Some Music for Robby Müller, dedicated to the late cinematographer.

Talk begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Michigan Theater; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org. Event is free and open to the public.




    Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series presents Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan (SQÜRL) @ Michigan Theater

    Tue., Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m. Free
City Slang

