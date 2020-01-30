City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

City Slang

The Blitzers' release 'Noble Rot' EP at Ferndale's Loving Touch with SpaceSkull and the Savage Seven

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge SpaceSkull. - JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice
  • SpaceSkull.

Detroit is home to several notable genres, Motown and rock ’n’ roll topping the list. But in recent years, Detroit appears to be a breeding ground for a rock subgenre of the extraterrestrial variety. Diabolical space rock sludge is a thing now (because we said so) and Detroit’s premier blood cult SpaceSkull is absolutely doing the damn thing. SpaceSkull joins the bill with the Blitzers’ Jon Berz, Adam Greener, Brandon Habermas, and Paul Wolfe, who are celebrating the release of their second EP, Noble Rot. And then there’s Cramps-sounding depraved demon surf rock via the Savage Seven, who will be leaving their self-described writing pit to join this face-melting lineup. Goo Goo Muck, much?

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $8.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Blitzers, Spaceskull, and the Savage Seven @ The Loving Touch

    • Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m. $8

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Movement Festival 2020 announces full lineup, including Underworld, Testpilot, Kash Doll, Jamie xx, and more Read More

  2. We're not okay — My Chemical Romance will kick off reunion tour in Detroit Read More

  3. Sam Beam on 20 years of Iron and Wine, and finding a musical soulmate in Calexico Read More

  4. Detroit rapper MotorKam heads to Ghost Light for genre-bending new record release Read More

  5. Keep your eyes and ears on these 10 Detroit acts in 2020 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...