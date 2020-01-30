The Blitzers' release 'Noble Rot' EP at Ferndale's Loving Touch with SpaceSkull and the Savage Seven

click to enlarge Josh Justice

SpaceSkull.

Detroit is home to several notable genres, Motown and rock ’n’ roll topping the list. But in recent years, Detroit appears to be a breeding ground for a rock subgenre of the extraterrestrial variety. Diabolical space rock sludge is a thing now (because we said so) and Detroit’s premier blood cult SpaceSkull is absolutely doing the damn thing. SpaceSkull joins the bill with the Blitzers’ Jon Berz, Adam Greener, Brandon Habermas, and Paul Wolfe, who are celebrating the release of their second EP,. And then there’s Cramps-sounding depraved demon surf rock via the Savage Seven , who will be leaving their self-described writing pit to join this face-melting lineup. Goo Goo Muck, much?

