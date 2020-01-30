Thursday, January 30, 2020
The Blitzers' release 'Noble Rot' EP at Ferndale's Loving Touch with SpaceSkull and the Savage Seven
Jerilyn Jordan
Thu, Jan 30, 2020
Detroit is home to several notable genres, Motown and rock ’n’ roll topping the list. But in recent years, Detroit appears to be a breeding ground for a rock subgenre of the extraterrestrial variety. Diabolical space rock sludge is a thing now (because we said so) and Detroit’s premier blood cult SpaceSkull is absolutely doing the damn thing. SpaceSkull
joins the bill with the Blitzers’
Jon Berz, Adam Greener, Brandon Habermas, and Paul Wolfe, who are celebrating the release of their second EP, Noble Rot
. And then there’s Cramps-sounding depraved demon surf rock via the Savage Seven
, who will be leaving their self-described writing pit to join this face-melting lineup. Goo Goo Muck, much?
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $8.
