Thursday, January 30, 2020

Stormy Chromer and Act Casual team up for Umphrey's McGee afterparty at City Club

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM

If you weren’t able to snag a ticket for atmospheric jam band Umphrey’s McGee at the Fillmore, worry not, likely Electric Forest-goer. And even if you did catch the show, you can keep the party going with Ypsilanti improvisational outfit Stormy Chromer, who’s teaming up with Detroit-based funk band Act Casual for the official Umphrey’s McGee afterparty at City Club. Part prog rock, part rolling jam band, Stormy Chromer comes packing funk, bluegrass, and some serious classic-rock shredding, with a trove of live recorded sets posted to Bandcamp to, you know, keep the afterparty going. Act Casual, a project which originated as a basement-sized, well, casual jam, has blossomed into a tight four-piece with a penchant for robust and noodly jams. DJ’s Jay Misanthropia, Blake Trinske, Dejan, Jack Donevan, Scüter, and Beanstalk will also be tag-teaming the DJ stage.

Doors open at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at City Club; 2400 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-962-2300; lelandcityclub.net. Tickets are $15 or $10 with an Umphrey’s ticket stub.


  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Official Umphrey's McGee After Party w/ Act Casual & Stormy Chromer @ Leland City Club

    • Fri., Jan. 31, 10 p.m. $10-$15

