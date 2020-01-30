Stormy Chromer and Act Casual team up for Umphrey's McGee afterparty at City Club

click to enlarge Courtesy of artist

If you weren’t able to snag a ticket for atmospheric jam band Umphrey’s McGee at the Fillmore , worry not, likely Electric Forest-goer. And even if youcatch the show, you can keep the party going with Ypsilanti improvisational outfit Stormy Chromer , who’s teaming up with Detroit-based funk band Act Casual for the official Umphrey’s McGee afterparty at City Club. Part prog rock, part rolling jam band, Stormy Chromer comes packing funk, bluegrass, and some serious classic-rock shredding, with a trove of live recorded sets posted to Bandcamp to, you know, keep the afterparty going. Act Casual, a project which originated as a basement-sized, well, casual jam, has blossomed into a tight four-piece with a penchant for robust and noodly jams. DJ’s Jay Misanthropia, Blake Trinske, Dejan, Jack Donevan, Scüter, and Beanstalk will also be tag-teaming the DJ stage.



