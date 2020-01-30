City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

City Slang

Omega Moos to reimagine new wave for Umphrey's McGee afterparty at Detroit's Magic Stick

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 6:10 AM

click to enlarge Omega Moos. - FLICKR COMMONS/MATTHEW KANABLE
  • Flickr Commons/Matthew Kanable
  • Omega Moos.

For their side project, Omega Moos (a play on the name of the sorority from Revenge of the Nerds) guitarist Brendan Bayliss and bassist Ryan Stasik of jam band Umphrey’s McGee bring the technical precision and penchant for improvisation of their main group and apply it to quite possibly one of the greatest music eras of all time: 1980s new wave, where punk rock guitars met synth-pop. As they did last year, the band, which also features keyboardist Jamie Shields of the New Deal and drummer Nick Blasky, will play an official afterparty at the Magic Stick following the Umphrey’s McGee show at the Fillmore. Last year, they played a tight set that included covers of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Gary Numan’s “Cars,” the Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” Duran Duran’s “Girls on Film,” and the Romantics’ “Talking in Your Sleep,” among other hits from the 1970s and ’80s — reimagined for the jam band set.

Doors open on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 p.m.; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $18.50-$25.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Official Umphrey's McGee After Party with Omega Moos @ Magic Stick

    • Sat., Feb. 1, 10:30 p.m. $18.50+
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Movement Festival 2020 announces full lineup, including Underworld, Testpilot, Kash Doll, Jamie xx, and more Read More

  2. Sam Beam on 20 years of Iron and Wine, and finding a musical soulmate in Calexico Read More

  3. We're not okay — My Chemical Romance will kick off reunion tour in Detroit Read More

  4. Keep your eyes and ears on these 10 Detroit acts in 2020 Read More

  5. PJ's Lager House hosts eclectic night of music in Detroit with the Long Stairs, Asklepius, and Sensai x JuJu Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...