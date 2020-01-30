Thursday, January 30, 2020
Friends of Dennis Wilson will release 'Space Maintainer' on vinyl at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge
Staff Pick
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM
click to enlarge
Beach Boys co-founder (and the band’s only actual surfer) Dennis Wilson made a lot of friends during his life, which was cut short by an accident in which he drowned at the age of 39
. Suffice it to say, Detroit five-piece Friends of Dennis Wilson
sound nothing like Wilson or his all-American beach-loving brothers. As evidenced by the group’s droning, rolling, sadistic acid trip that is 2018’s Space Maintainer
, FoDW might be drawing more from Dennis’ brief and tumultuous friendship with cult leader Charles Manson, along with mild hints of psychedelia a la fellow cult-like figure and bandleader Anton Newcombe of the Brian Jonestown Massacre. FoDW have teamed up with Obelisk and Dizzy Hotel
for the band’s vinyl release show.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $5.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.
Tags: Friends of Dennis Wilson, Detroit, Space Maintaner, Image