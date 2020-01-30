City Slang

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Friends of Dennis Wilson will release 'Space Maintainer' on vinyl at Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Beach Boys co-founder (and the band’s only actual surfer) Dennis Wilson made a lot of friends during his life, which was cut short by an accident in which he drowned at the age of 39. Suffice it to say, Detroit five-piece Friends of Dennis Wilson sound nothing like Wilson or his all-American beach-loving brothers. As evidenced by the group’s droning, rolling, sadistic acid trip that is 2018’s Space Maintainer, FoDW might be drawing more from Dennis’ brief and tumultuous friendship with cult leader Charles Manson, along with mild hints of psychedelia a la fellow cult-like figure and bandleader Anton Newcombe of the Brian Jonestown Massacre. FoDW have teamed up with Obelisk and Dizzy Hotel for the band’s vinyl release show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $5.




