Detroit rapper MotorKam heads to Ghost Light for genre-bending new record release

click to enlarge John Mark Hanson

Rapper MotorKam has made a name for himself around town by blending funk, ghettotech, and boom-bap influences for a sound that’s all his own. The genre-bending continues on MotorKam’s latest release,(“Y’all Got Me F*&#’d Up 19”), which is set for a release show that Kam promises will be “90% party, 10% concert.” Kam says he wants the crowd to focus on celebrating in the present moment rather than watching a concert for the album. “I feel that album-release shows have a high peak but a steep drop-off,” says Kam. “This to me is a welcoming party for this new movement. I believe I’m helping to take hip-hop into the future. I want people to be able to say they saw me in a small room.” Kam is set to perform a few tracks off of the new album, with additional DJ sets from BLAAQGOLD, J House, and the Lasso.



