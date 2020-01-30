City Slang

Thursday, January 30, 2020

City Slang

Detroit rapper MotorKam heads to Ghost Light for genre-bending new record release

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge JOHN MARK HANSON
  • John Mark Hanson

Rapper MotorKam has made a name for himself around town by blending funk, ghettotech, and boom-bap influences for a sound that’s all his own. The genre-bending continues on MotorKam’s latest release, YGMFU19 (“Y’all Got Me F*&#’d Up 19”), which is set for a release show that Kam promises will be “90% party, 10% concert.” Kam says he wants the crowd to focus on celebrating in the present moment rather than watching a concert for the album. “I feel that album-release shows have a high peak but a steep drop-off,” says Kam. “This to me is a welcoming party for this new movement. I believe I’m helping to take hip-hop into the future. I want people to be able to say they saw me in a small room.” Kam is set to perform a few tracks off of the new album, with additional DJ sets from BLAAQGOLD, J House, and the Lasso.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ghost Light; 2314 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-365-4948; planetant.com. Tickets are $5-$8.




  • Staff Pick
    MotorKam album release @ Ghost Light

    • Sat., Feb. 1, 7 p.m. $5-$8

City Slang

