We're not okay — My Chemical Romance will kick off reunion tour in Detroit

In a video titled “A summoning...” posted by My Chemical Romance on Wednesday, details of the New Jersey band's massively anticipated forthcoming reunion tour were revealed, including a performance at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sep. 9. The Detroit date will mark the launch of the North American leg and will carry the Gerard Way-led outfit through mid-October when they wrap the reunion in Las Vegas. The tour comes nearly 15 years after MCR's seminal record, The Black Parade.
The 13-minute video, directed by Kris Mercado, serves as a trip through MCR's black-and-red tinted realm of cryptic and occult imagery, complete with sigils, hospital beds, and, yes, a beloved undead ballerina.
The theatrical Queen-inspired emo band called it quits in 2013, just three years after the arrival of their last record, 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. In December, the band performed their first live show in Los Angeles since disbanding, and have teased new music via a video titled “An Offering,” shared last week.
Way also made news last year after it was revealed that he and podcaster Joe Rogan were cousins who have mysteriously never met, and again when he served as executive producer on the Netflix adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, a comic book series conceived by Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá in 2007.
Tickets ($59.50+) go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at noon and can be purchased by visiting 313presents.com.
You can watch MCR's tour announcement video below.
