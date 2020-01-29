We're not okay — My Chemical Romance will kick off reunion tour in Detroit

click to enlarge Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

MCR, 2006.

Lace your Converse, Detroit. We've been summoned.



In a video titled “A summoning...” posted by My Chemical Romance on Wednesday, details of the New Jersey band's massively anticipated forthcoming reunion tour were revealed, including a performance at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sep. 9. The Detroit date will mark the launch of the North American leg and will carry the Gerard Way-led outfit through mid-October when they wrap the reunion in Las Vegas. The tour comes nearly 15 years after MCR's seminal record, The Black Parade.



