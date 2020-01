Movement Festival 2020 announces full lineup, including Underworld, Testpilot, Kash Doll, Jamie xx, and more

click to enlarge Doug Wojciechowski / Movement Festival

Saturday, May 23

Sunday, May 24

Monday, May 25

Detroit's Movement Festival announced its full 2020 lineup on Wednesday, and it's looking like this year's fest, set once again for Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza, will be a doozy.Recently announced acts include British techno group Underworld, a veteran act formed in 1980, which is playing its first live show in Detroit in more than 20 years. This also marks the duo’s first performance at Movement."Detroit’s importance in the evolution and history of electronic music is unquestionable, and has been hugely influential to us," Underworldfounding members Rick Smith and Karl Hyde said in a statement. "We're very excited to be returning after twenty one years away to dance with you again."Other notable acts include deadmau5 (performing as Testpilot), TOKiMONSTA, Jamie xx, A$AP Ferg, Nina Kraviz, and others. Meanwhile, Michigan acts include techno veterans Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, and Mike Huckaby, as well as Matthew Dear (performing as Brain) and Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa). Detroit rapper Kash Doll is also set to perform.The full lineup in alphabetical order by day is:ArdalanAvalon EmersonBLAWANBob Moses (Club Set)Boris BrejchaBrain — liveBrian Gillespie b2b Marshall ApplewhiteCarl CraigChuck DanielsClaude VonStrokeCour T.Dez Andrés b2b Rick WilhiteDiamondsteinDJ HolographicDJ SeinfeldGaiser — Hybrid liveHiroko YamamuraJohn TalabotJon HopkinsJustin MartinK-HANDLADYMONIXLucyMaceo PlexMike HuckabyPeter CroceStacey PullenTerrence Dixon — liveTraversable Wormhole — liveUnderworldVNSSAWaajeedWalker & Royce999999999 — liveAdam BeyerA$AP FERGADMNANNAasanteThe Black MadonnaDerrick Carter b2b DJ SneakDetroit Techno Militia 2x4DrumcellDrummer BEllen AllienEnrico SangiulianoGettoblasterHonchoHotwaxx HaleJeff RiskJeffrey SfireJoe KayJoseph CapriatiKash DollKevin Saunderson b2b DantiezLady Starlight — liveLauren FlaxMagda b2b Mike ServitoRebūkeSAMA’Scan 7 — liveSeth TroxlerSpecial RequestSpeedy JTOKiMONSTAAtaxiaBen UFO b2b Joy OrbisonChris LakeDax JDelano Smith — liveDetlefDJ MinxDJ StingrayDom DollaFour TetGoldie b2b LTJ Bukem with DRSHaaiJamie xxKobosilLee FossLoco DiceLost Souls of SaturnLouie VegaMarco CarolaMatadorMKNina KravizNorm TalleyOcto Octa b2b Eris Drew (T4T LUV NRG)PontchartrainRichie HawtinSonya AlvarezTestpilotUun — liveVincent PatricolaTickets and more information are available at movement.us