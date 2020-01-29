Movement Festival 2020 announces full lineup, including Underworld, Testpilot, Kash Doll, Jamie xx, and more

click to enlarge
Doug Wojciechowski / Movement Festival
Detroit's Movement Festival announced its full 2020 lineup on Wednesday, and it's looking like this year's fest, set once again for Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza, will be a doozy.
Recently announced acts include British techno group Underworld, a veteran act formed in 1980, which is playing its first live show in Detroit in more than 20 years. This also marks the duo’s first performance at Movement.
"Detroit’s importance in the evolution and history of electronic music is unquestionable, and has been hugely influential to us," Underworld
founding members Rick Smith and Karl Hyde said in a statement. "We're very excited to be returning after twenty one years away to dance with you again."
Other notable acts include deadmau5 (performing as Testpilot), TOKiMONSTA, Jamie xx, A$AP Ferg, Nina Kraviz, and others. Meanwhile, Michigan acts include techno veterans Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, and Mike Huckaby, as well as Matthew Dear (performing as Brain) and Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler and Phil Moffa). Detroit rapper Kash Doll is also set to perform.
The full lineup in alphabetical order by day is:
Saturday, May 23
Ardalan
Avalon Emerson
BLAWAN
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Boris Brejcha
Brain — live
Brian Gillespie b2b Marshall Applewhite
Carl Craig
Chuck Daniels
Claude VonStroke
Cour T.
Dez Andrés b2b Rick Wilhite
Diamondstein
DJ Holographic
DJ Seinfeld
Gaiser — Hybrid live
Hiroko Yamamura
John Talabot
Jon Hopkins
Justin Martin
K-HAND
LADYMONIX
Lucy
Maceo Plex
Mike Huckaby
Peter Croce
Stacey Pullen
Terrence Dixon — live
Traversable Wormhole — live
Underworld
VNSSA
Waajeed
Walker & Royce
Sunday, May 24
999999999 — live
Adam Beyer
A$AP FERG
ADMN
ANNA
asante
The Black Madonna
Derrick Carter b2b DJ Sneak
Detroit Techno Militia 2x4
Drumcell
Drummer B
Ellen Allien
Enrico Sangiuliano
Gettoblaster
Honcho
Hotwaxx Hale
Jeff Risk
Jeffrey Sfire
Joe Kay
Joseph Capriati
Kash Doll
Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez
Lady Starlight — live
Lauren Flax
Magda b2b Mike Servito
Rebūke
SAMA’
Scan 7 — live
Seth Troxler
Special Request
Speedy J
TOKiMONSTA
Monday, May 25
Ataxia
Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison
Chris Lake
Dax J
Delano Smith — live
Detlef
DJ Minx
DJ Stingray
Dom Dolla
Four Tet
Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem with DRS
Haai
Jamie xx
Kobosil
Lee Foss
Loco Dice
Lost Souls of Saturn
Louie Vega
Marco Carola
Matador
MK
Nina Kraviz
Norm Talley
Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew (T4T LUV NRG)
Pontchartrain
Richie Hawtin
Sonya Alvarez
Testpilot
Uun — live
Vincent Patricola
Tickets and more information are available at movement.us
