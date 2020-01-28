City Slang

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

PJ's Lager House hosts eclectic night of music in Detroit with the Long Stairs, Asklepius, and Sensai x JuJu

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge The Long Stairs. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • The Long Stairs.

Billed as an eclectic and cathartic connection of high art, the evening kicks off with up-and-coming tastemakers Sensai x JuJu, both of whom will join forces for a hip-hop house set. Also on the bill is new to the scene, no-frills garage — er, bedroom rock via Elton DeFrance, Chris Crumley, and Nick Johnson, who perform as the Long Stairs. Last year, the group released their debut, Thank You for Coming Out Tonight, which they recorded in producer Craig Garwood’s bedroom, and it’s delightfully and haphazardly pieced together in a way punk rarely is anymore. And then there’s Asklepius, a Detroit three-piece that fuses ambient prog-rock, jazz, gospel, and psychedelia, for a sedated sonic experience akin to taking a hot shower and crawling into bed with a belly full of CBD edibles.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Cover is $5.

  • Staff Pick
    Sensai x JuJu, the Long Stairs, and Asklepius @ PJ's Lager House

    • Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $5

