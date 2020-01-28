PJ's Lager House hosts eclectic night of music in Detroit with the Long Stairs, Asklepius, and Sensai x JuJu

click to enlarge
The Long Stairs.
Billed as an eclectic and cathartic connection of high art, the evening kicks off with up-and-coming tastemakers Sensai
x JuJu
, both of whom will join forces for a hip-hop house set. Also on the bill is new to the scene, no-frills garage — er, bedroom rock via Elton DeFrance, Chris Crumley, and Nick Johnson, who perform as the Long Stairs
. Last year, the group released their debut, Thank You for Coming Out Tonight
, which they recorded in producer Craig Garwood’s bedroom, and it’s delightfully and haphazardly pieced together in a way punk rarely is anymore. And then there’s Asklepius
, a Detroit three-piece that fuses ambient prog-rock, jazz, gospel, and psychedelia, for a sedated sonic experience akin to taking a hot shower and crawling into bed with a belly full of CBD edibles.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Cover is $5.
