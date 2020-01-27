City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 27, 2020

City Slang

Yaaas, queen Lizzo takes home 3 Grammy Awards and pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube

Music's biggest night proved to be 100% that bad bitch.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles despite an embattled Recording Academy, which in the days leading up to the big night suspended its first female president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, after she raised concerns about the Academy's tainted nomination process.

The celebration was also cloaked in heartbreak following the death of L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, who were both killed just hours before in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with seven others.



“And we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Grammys host Alicia Keys said at the top of the show, before joining Boyz II Men in an a cappella rendition of “It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” to honor Bryant, marking one of several moments of tribute to the fallen player.

Detroit-born Lizzo swapped her demure, all-white red carpet look for a glittering black ball gown for her Grammy-opening medley, which she dedicated to L.A. Lakers number 24. 

“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo said before launching into “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” complete with glowing ballerinas, light twerking, and futuristic athleisure, as well as an appearance from Lizzo's Sasha Flute.

Also Lizzo: “Welcome to the Grammys, bitch!” 

The 31-year-old body positivity icon and 2019's Time magazine entertainer of the year took home awards in three of the eight categories for which she was nominated, including best urban contemporary album for her 2019 debut 'Cuz I Love You, as well as best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.” She also took home best solo pop performance for “Truth Hurts” — a category she took over 18-year-old “Bad Guy” and Grammy historymaker Billie Eilish, as well as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, both of whom were absent.

“We need to continue to reach out," she said during her acceptance speech for best solo pop performance, after opening up about having a difficult week and, again, mentioning the tragic events that transpired earlier.

She continued: “If I hadn't reached out, I wouldn't have met my best friends... I don't know where I would be right now. Sleeping in my car?”

Watch Lizzo's acceptance speech below. To watch her performance, visit Grammy.com.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Snoop Dogg brings the heat to the Fillmore Detroit Read More

  2. Keep your eyes and ears on these 10 Detroit bands in 2020 Read More

  3. The Go Rounds, Chris Bathgate, and Breathe Owl Breathe provide your Michigan indie rock fix at Detroit's Magic Stick Read More

  4. Chaka Khan, the Queen of Funk, heads to Detroit's Sound Board Read More

  5. Building a mystery with Shadow Show — the girl group you wish you were in Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...