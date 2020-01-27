Yaaas, queen Lizzo takes home 3 Grammy Awards and pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Music's biggest night proved to be 100% that bad bitch.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles despite an embattled Recording Academy, which in the days leading up to the big night suspended its first female president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, after she raised concerns about the Academy's tainted nomination process.
“And we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built," Grammys host Alicia Keys said at the top of the show, before joining Boyz II Men in an a cappella rendition of “It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” to honor Bryant, marking one of several moments of tribute to the fallen player.
Detroit-born Lizzo swapped her demure, all-white red carpet look for a glittering black ball gown for her Grammy-opening medley, which she dedicated to L.A. Lakers number 24.
“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo said before launching into “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” complete with glowing ballerinas, light twerking, and futuristic athleisure, as well as an appearance from Lizzo's Sasha Flute.
The 31-year-old body positivity icon and2019's Time magazine entertainer of the year took home awards in three of the eight categories for which she was nominated, including best urban contemporary album for her 2019 debut 'Cuz I Love You, as well as best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.” She also took home best solo pop performance for “Truth Hurts” — a category she took over 18-year-old “Bad Guy” and Grammy historymaker Billie Eilish, as well as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, both of whom were absent.
“We need to continue to reach out," she said during her acceptance speech for best solo pop performance, after opening up about having a difficult week and, again, mentioning the tragic events that transpired earlier.
She continued: “If I hadn't reached out, I wouldn't have met my best friends... I don't know where I would be right now. Sleeping in my car?”
Watch Lizzo's acceptance speech below. To watch her performance, visit Grammy.com.
