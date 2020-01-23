City Slang

Thursday, January 23, 2020

City Slang

The Go Rounds, Chris Bathgate, and Breathe Owl Breathe provide your Michigan indie rock fix at Detroit's Magic Stick

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge The Go Rounds. - ZAC CLARK
  • Zac Clark
  • The Go Rounds.

Here’s a big night for Michigan-based folk-inflected indie rock. Headlining is the Go Rounds, a hard-working, Kalamazoo-based quartet that mixes elements of pop, folk, Americana, and psychedelia; the group released its ambitious, orchestral Whatever You May Be last year. Also performing is Chris Bathgate, a longtime fixture of Ann Arbor’s folk scene who last dropped 2017’s Dizzy Seas, which we described as “some of the best dark, psychedelic folk this side of ‘Sugar Man.’” Rounding out the bill is Breathe Owl Breathe, an Ann Arbor-based trio also known for mixing folk and experimental indie rock sounds à la Bon Iver.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $14-$16.


  Staff Pick
    The Go Rounds, Chris Bathgate, Breathe Owl Breathe @ Magic Stick

    Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

City Slang

