click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

According to stoner lore, when weed becomes legal statewide, that state gets majorly hotboxed by rapper, wizard, and the original GOAT, Snoop Dogg, or, depending on who you ask, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Uncle Snoop, the Doggfather, Snoopy, Snoopzilla, DJ Snoopadelic, Snoop Lion, or even Coach Snoop.In recent weeks, the 48-year-old unlikely bestie to Martha Stewart served as inspiration for a limited-time doughnut-and-Beyond Meat sandwich for Dunkin Donuts , it was announced that Snoop would serve as Guns N’ Roses’ special guest for the band’s pre-Super Bowl LIV party performance , and Snoop signed off on an album of xylophone-heavy lullaby renditions of his greatest hits , including “Gin and Juice” — because of course he did.

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.