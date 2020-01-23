City Slang

Thursday, January 23, 2020

City Slang

Melvin Davis, 'Detroit's Ambassador of Soul,' plays an early show at PJ's Lager House

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:35 PM

  Courtesy of Melvin Davis

More Melvin! For those of you who didn’t get enough of a soul fix this week, Davis has another performance, this time an early show at PJ’s Lager House — where the 77-year-old living legend will play a mix of hits spanning his careers at Fortune and Motown Records. A songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Davis has touched many songs that have become beloved by the U.K.’s Northern Soul scene. As Michael Hurtt, writing for Metro Times, reported in a 2009 long-read, that’s Melvin’s drumming on Dennis Coffey & the Lyman Woodard Trio’s “River Rouge”/“It’s Your Thing,” his vocals on the 8th Day’s AM soul staple “You’ve Got to Crawl (Before You Walk),” and his pen behind the lyrics of J.J. Barnes’ “Chains of Love,” which was introduced to new audiences via the Dirtbombs. History, people!

Doors at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Tickets are $12-$14.


