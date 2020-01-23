Thursday, January 23, 2020
Audra Kubat opens her Detroit House of Music for intimate dinner show
Staff Pick
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:15 PM
click to enlarge
-
Doug Coombe
-
Audra Kubat at the Detroit House of Music.
In November, we reported
that longtime Detroit-based folk artist Audra Kubat was at work on a new project: the Detroit House of Music, an abandoned 19th century Cass Corridor Victorian house that Kubat has been refurbishing into a community hub. You can check out the project during an intimate dinner and show: Kubat will perform, along with special guests Emma Guzman and George Montrelle, while Kind Cafe and Moon Bar will serve up dinner. Tickets include a year-long membership to the Detroit House of Music.
Doors at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Detroit House of Music; 487 Alexandrine St., Detroit; brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are $50.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Tags: Audra Kubat, Detroit House of Music, Image