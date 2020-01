Audra Kubat opens her Detroit House of Music for intimate dinner show

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

Audra Kubat at the Detroit House of Music.

In November, we reported that longtime Detroit-based folk artist Audra Kubat was at work on a new project: the Detroit House of Music, an abandoned 19th century Cass Corridor Victorian house that Kubat has been refurbishing into a community hub. You can check out the project during an intimate dinner and show: Kubat will perform, along with special guests Emma Guzman and George Montrelle, while Kind Cafe and Moon Bar will serve up dinner. Tickets include a year-long membership to the Detroit House of Music.