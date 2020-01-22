Joe Hertler (of the Rainbow Seekers) goes solo at 20 Front Street

click to enlarge Sean Cook

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers.

It’s been a decade since Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers first formed, but the band has shown no signs of slowing down. Hell, it’s been a busy past few weeks for the group. In December, the group opened for Denver by way of Detroit party machine GRiZ for his annual GRiZmas blowout, and then the group played a New Year’s Eve set at El Club. Last year, the band released, its fourth studio LP and first recorded with an outside producer (Rick Carson), an eclectic and upbeat record that shows why the band has become a favorite on the festival and jam-band circuits. This show is a solo acoustic set from the band’s titular Joe, but we expect it to still be a jam.