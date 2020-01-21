Calling all rich girls and maneaters — Daryl Hall & John Oates will grace metro Detroit with their presence this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy of Shore Fire Media

John Oates and Daryl Hall.

What has five No. 1 singles, a 24/7 hotline that provides emergency services to those in need of a song fix, and one — sometimes two — very powerful and persuasive mustaches?



If you answered the No. 1 best selling duo in music history, Daryl Hall & John Oates, you would be correct. Though the two no longer record together and live on opposite sides of the country, the blue-eyed soul duo has survived everything from MTV, post-MTV, pornographic facial hair trends, rumors that they are lovers, shoulder pads, being low-key adopted by the indie rock and hip-hop community, and a 2006 Christmas record, which is the last output the duo released together.



