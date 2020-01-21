Calling all rich girls and maneaters — Daryl Hall & John Oates will grace metro Detroit with their presence this summer

If you answered the No. 1 best selling duo in music history, Daryl Hall & John Oates, you would be correct. Though the two no longer record together and live on opposite sides of the country, the blue-eyed soul duo has survived everything from MTV, post-MTV, pornographic facial hair trends, rumors that they are lovers, shoulder pads, being low-key adopted by the indie rock and hip-hop community, and a 2006 Christmas record, which is the last output the duo released together.
Anyway, Hall & Oates seem to rarely leave metro Detroit off of their nonstop tour itinerary, which is why it's no surprise they've included a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 20 as part of their 33-date amphitheater tour. The “Sara Smile” duo has tapped Squeeze and KT Tunstall as tour support.
Tickets ($29.50+) go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.
