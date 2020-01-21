Alice Cooper extends tour and, shocker, he's coming back to metro Detroit

click to enlarge Brooke Elizabeth Art/Soniclivemedia

Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019.

Hometown shock rocker Alice Cooper is bringing his Ol' Black Eyes tour to metro Detroit for another batch of monster jams.It was announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old “Mr. Nice Guy” has extended his 2019 tour. The new dates include a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 27, with fellow '80s rockers Tesla and former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford It was also announced this week that Cooper would be a guest at this year's Motor City Comic Con (May 15-17) along with actor Kiefer Sutherland and voice actor Jodi Benson, known for voicing Ariel from Disney's. Cooper will be available for autographs ($60) and photos ($80) during all three days of the convention.Tickets ($29.50+) for his DTE performance go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via ticketmaster.com



