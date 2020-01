Olivia Jean shares sing-along video of a groovy Bollywood hit song before her Loving Touch show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Hassle

On, Nashville-via-Detroit rocker Olivia Jean and her band covers “Jaan Pehechaan Ho,” a groovy track originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in the 1965 Bollywood thrillerand introduced to a new audience via the opening credits for 2001’s cult hit. Here Jean sings it in its original Hindi, which would be hard enough on its own — she toldthat she learned how to sing it phonetically — but also because the track is no simple rock ’n’ roll ditty.It’s a good example of the eclecticism and retro-kitsch of, Jean’s second solo LP and the first to see her in the role of producer. She’s learned from some of the best, spending the past decade or so as a session musician of sorts for Third Man Records, after giving Jack White a CD of demos following an early Dead Weather show in Detroit. During the stint, she’s played and recorded alongside White, as well as none other than the Queen of Rockabilly, Wanda Jackson.