Monday, January 20, 2020

City Slang

Olivia Jean shares sing-along video of a groovy Bollywood hit song before her Loving Touch show

Posted By on Mon, Jan 20, 2020 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BIG HASSLE
  • Courtesy of Big Hassle

On Night Owl, Nashville-via-Detroit rocker Olivia Jean and her band covers “Jaan Pehechaan Ho,” a groovy track originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in the 1965 Bollywood thriller Gumnaam and introduced to a new audience via the opening credits for 2001’s cult hit Ghost World. Here Jean sings it in its original Hindi, which would be hard enough on its own — she told Premier Guitar that she learned how to sing it phonetically — but also because the track is no simple rock ’n’ roll ditty.


It’s a good example of the eclecticism and retro-kitsch of Night Owl, Jean’s second solo LP and the first to see her in the role of producer. She’s learned from some of the best, spending the past decade or so as a session musician of sorts for Third Man Records, after giving Jack White a CD of demos following an early Dead Weather show in Detroit. During the stint, she’s played and recorded alongside White, as well as none other than the Queen of Rockabilly, Wanda Jackson.

Doors at 6 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $12-$14.

